Chinese leader says he wants to cooperate with France to "resolve crisis" in Ukraine

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stated on the pages of the French newspaper Le Figaro that China wants to "cooperate with France and the entire international community" to end the war in Ukraine, which he has referred to as "crisis resolution".

Source: French TV news channel TF1info with reference to Xi Jinping’s words in Le Figaro

Details: After arriving in Paris on Sunday, 5 May, Xi Jinping’s words were published in Le Figaro, where he stated that he came to France with "three messages". He revealed what he wants to share with French President Emmanuel Macron during this two-day state visit, the Chinese leader’s first official visit to Europe since 2019.

The trade and diplomatic relations between the two countries are among the main issues, along with the search for ways to resolve the war in Ukraine.

The Chinese leader stated that he understands what is at stake for Europeans in the "Ukrainian crisis" and is committed to a range of norms regulating international relations. Among them are "mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence."

Xi Jinping claimed that China "faithfully follows these principles". "Since the founding of New China over 70 years ago, it has never started a war or occupied an inch of foreign land," he wrote.

The Chinese leader also mentioned the "constructive role" in the Russian-Ukrainian war. "China did not cause this crisis. It is not a party to or participant in it," he stated.

Xi Jinping expressed hope that "peace and stability will quickly return to Europe".

He stated that he wants to "cooperate with France and the entire international community" to "resolve the crisis" in Ukraine.

Previously: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, said on 2 May that he does not regard China as being ready to accept the Ukrainian Peace Formula – a key factor in influencing Russia.

Background:

On 30 April, the US Department of State pledged to take action against China if it confirms the country was facilitating the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia. Prior to this, reports emerged that a Russian ship transporting North Korean weapons was using a Chinese port.

During his visit to China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the White House's readiness to impose new sanctions on Beijing if it continues to support Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that China is helping Russia achieve its military goals in Ukraine by continuing to sell goods such as drone technology or gunpowder components.

Earlier, Blinken criticised China for supporting Russia's defence industry, saying that Beijing is currently the main supplier of critical components for the war of aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the United States has seen no evidence that China is providing Russia with direct military support.

