Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 6 May 2024, 00:46
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast
Stock photo: pixabay.com

The Russians have launched an airstrike on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast, and invincibility centres are being set up in the city of Sumy. [An invincibility centre is heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Quote: "All the necessary services are working on the ground. Recovery efforts are underway. Information on the aftermath of the attack is being gathered."

Update: Suspilne reported that critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy had been switched to backup power.

Drozdenko further noted that invincibility centres are being deployed in the city.

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian troops had launched a Shahed UAV attack through Sumy Oblast, resulting in a partial power and water supply outage in Sumy.

