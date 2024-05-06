Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast

The Russians have launched an airstrike on energy facilities in Sumy Oblast, and invincibility centres are being set up in the city of Sumy. [An invincibility centre is heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Oleksii Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration

Quote: "All the necessary services are working on the ground. Recovery efforts are underway. Information on the aftermath of the attack is being gathered."

Update: Suspilne reported that critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy had been switched to backup power.

Drozdenko further noted that invincibility centres are being deployed in the city.

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian troops had launched a Shahed UAV attack through Sumy Oblast, resulting in a partial power and water supply outage in Sumy.

