Ukraine's Defence Forces repel Russian attacks near 10 settlements – General Staff report

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defence Forces have repelled Russian assaults in the vicinity of 10 settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00, 3 February 2023

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy carried out four missile attacks, two of which hit civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk city in Donetsk Oblast, and five airstrikes.

They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems and fired more than 70 times on civilian facilities in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts. Civilians were killed and wounded by the enemy strikes.

Despite suffering heavy losses, the enemy is continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

Yesterday, units of Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled the occupiers’ attacks in the vicinity of Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhniokamianske, Mykolaivka, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, there were no significant changes. No Russian offensive groups have been detected. The areas of the settlements of Kliusy, Hremiach and Yeline in Chernihiv Oblast; Muraveinia, Tovstobudove, Studenok, Katerynivka, Vovkivka and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast; and Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka and Novomlynske in Kharkiv Oblast came under fire.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces used tanks and artillery to fire on areas in and around Dvorichna, Holubivka, Kupiansk, Kucherivka, Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast; and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Terny, Makiivka, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova and Torske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders shelled Spirne, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Vesele, Bakhmut and Ivanivske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers attacked Avdiivka, Tonenke, Vesele, Sievierne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda.

On the Novopavlivka front, the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, the Russians used mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on more than 40 cities, towns and villages, including Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipilske and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Kherson, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Mylove, Burhunka, Novotiahynka and Kizomne in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft have carried out four airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and destroyed a Russian Merlin UAV.

Moreover, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck a command post, three clusters of Russian military personnel and an ammunition storage point.

