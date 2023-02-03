All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's National Guardsmen destroy Russian Su-25 ground attack jet from Igla MANPADS near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 February 2023, 12:44
Ukraine's National Guardsmen destroy Russian Su-25 ground attack jet from Igla MANPADS near Bakhmut

The National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Thursday, 2 February.

Source: Press service of National Guard of Ukraine

Details: On 2 February, at 11:55, on the southeastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the National Guards detected two Russian Su-25 aircraft at a distance of three kilometres, the target was captured by the Igla-1 anti-aircraft gunner, and a missile was launched.

Advertisement:

One Su-25 was reportedly damaged as a result of combat work.

Quote: "As a result of the combat work of the fire group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division of the 3rd Operational Brigade on the Bakhmut front, the occupiers are partially losing their combat capability and air superiority; over the past week alone, a Mi-24 helicopter and a Su-25 aircraft were destroyed."

Previously: In the morning reports for 3 February, Ukraine's General Staff reported on the aircraft destroyed the day before. No details were specified.

Background: 

While suffering numerous losses, the Russians carry on with offensive actions on the Bakhmut front. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel invaders' unsuccessful attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that from 24 February 2022 to 3 February 2023, the Russian occupying forces have lost 294 aircraft in the war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: