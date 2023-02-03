All Sections
Ukraine's National Guardsmen destroy Russian Su-25 ground attack jet from Igla MANPADS near Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 3 February 2023, 13:44

The National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on Thursday, 2 February.

Source: Press service of National Guard of Ukraine

Details: On 2 February, at 11:55, on the southeastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the National Guards detected two Russian Su-25 aircraft at a distance of three kilometres, the target was captured by the Igla-1 anti-aircraft gunner, and a missile was launched.

One Su-25 was reportedly damaged as a result of combat work.

Quote: "As a result of the combat work of the fire group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division of the 3rd Operational Brigade on the Bakhmut front, the occupiers are partially losing their combat capability and air superiority; over the past week alone, a Mi-24 helicopter and a Su-25 aircraft were destroyed."

Previously: In the morning reports for 3 February, Ukraine's General Staff reported on the aircraft destroyed the day before. No details were specified.

Background: 

While suffering numerous losses, the Russians carry on with offensive actions on the Bakhmut front. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repel invaders' unsuccessful attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that from 24 February 2022 to 3 February 2023, the Russian occupying forces have lost 294 aircraft in the war against Ukraine.

