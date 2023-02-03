All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire occurs in shopping centre in Kherson due to Russian attack

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 12:52
Fire occurs in shopping centre in Kherson due to Russian attack

Several significant fires occurred in Kherson due to Russian attacks on the night of 3 January.

Source: Kherson City Council

Quote: "One of the largest fires has occurred in a shopping centre. The facility suffered serious damage. Nine fire and rescue vehicles and about 40 emergency workers have been engaged to put out the fire."

Advertisement:

Details: Rescue workers reported that they had to work under non-stop attacks.

They managed to save 8 vehicles, as well as gasoline and power tools, and racks of building materials over an area of about 600 square metres.

 
 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: