Fire occurs in shopping centre in Kherson due to Russian attack

Several significant fires occurred in Kherson due to Russian attacks on the night of 3 January.

Source: Kherson City Council

Quote: "One of the largest fires has occurred in a shopping centre. The facility suffered serious damage. Nine fire and rescue vehicles and about 40 emergency workers have been engaged to put out the fire."

Details: Rescue workers reported that they had to work under non-stop attacks.

They managed to save 8 vehicles, as well as gasoline and power tools, and racks of building materials over an area of about 600 square metres.

