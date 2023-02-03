No one will surrender Bakhmut – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has said that there will be no withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the front line city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy at the press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit, reports Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can."

Background: Colonel Margo Grosberg, Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre, said that by holding Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces gained time to create new lines of defence, so they are likely to withdraw from the city in the near future.

