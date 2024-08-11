All Sections
UK intelligence release satellite images showing Bakhmut, destroyed by Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 August 2024, 18:08
UK intelligence release satellite images showing Bakhmut, destroyed by Russia
A school in Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians. Photo: UK Defence Intelligence

The UK Ministry of Defence has posted satellite images of some of the buildings in Ukraine's city of Bakhmut destroyed by Russia.

Source: UK intelligence on X (Twitter) on Sunday, as reported by European Pravda

Зруйнована росіянами школа у Бахмуті
A school in Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians
Photo: UK Defence Intelligence

Details: During the Russian offensive to capture Bakhmut, intense fighting and random strikes on buildings led to significant destruction throughout the city.

Комплекс зруйнованих РФ багатоквартирних будинків у Бахмуті
Several apartment buildings in Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians
Photo: UK Defence Intelligence

As a result, schools, railway stations, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged and even destroyed in some cases.

Зруйнована росіянами будівля залізничного вокзалу у Бахмуті
A railway station in Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians
Photo: UK Defence Intelligence 

Background

  • At the end of July, UK intelligence predicted that Russia would continue its tactical advance in the coming weeks despite its limited operational capabilities.
  • On 9 August, the UK Ministry of Defence stated that Russia had made further tactical progress in Donetsk Oblast.

