UK intelligence release satellite images showing Bakhmut, destroyed by Russia
Sunday, 11 August 2024, 18:08
The UK Ministry of Defence has posted satellite images of some of the buildings in Ukraine's city of Bakhmut destroyed by Russia.
Source: UK intelligence on X (Twitter) on Sunday, as reported by European Pravda
Details: During the Russian offensive to capture Bakhmut, intense fighting and random strikes on buildings led to significant destruction throughout the city.
As a result, schools, railway stations, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged and even destroyed in some cases.
Background:
- At the end of July, UK intelligence predicted that Russia would continue its tactical advance in the coming weeks despite its limited operational capabilities.
- On 9 August, the UK Ministry of Defence stated that Russia had made further tactical progress in Donetsk Oblast.
