A school in Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians. Photo: UK Defence Intelligence

The UK Ministry of Defence has posted satellite images of some of the buildings in Ukraine's city of Bakhmut destroyed by Russia.

Source: UK intelligence on X (Twitter) on Sunday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the Russian offensive to capture Bakhmut, intense fighting and random strikes on buildings led to significant destruction throughout the city.

Several apartment buildings in Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians Photo: UK Defence Intelligence

As a result, schools, railway stations, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged and even destroyed in some cases.

A railway station in Bakhmut destroyed by the Russians Photo: UK Defence Intelligence

Background:

At the end of July, UK intelligence predicted that Russia would continue its tactical advance in the coming weeks despite its limited operational capabilities.

On 9 August, the UK Ministry of Defence stated that Russia had made further tactical progress in Donetsk Oblast.

