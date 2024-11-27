All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

​​Georgian soldier wounded in Bakhmut dies in France while undergoing treatment

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 27 November 2024, 08:28
​​Georgian soldier wounded in Bakhmut dies in France while undergoing treatment
Ukrainian and Georgian flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

Georgian fighter Spartak Lekiashvili, who was wounded in Ukraine, has died while undergoing treatment in France.

Source: SOVA portal with reference to the confirmation of the French Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry reports that procedures are currently underway to transfer the body.

Advertisement:

Spartak Lekiashvili was wounded in an explosion in Bakhmut in May 2023. He was first treated in Ukraine, then in Georgia and France.

Lekiashvili was hospitalised in Rivne. He had been in a coma for three months. His limbs were paralysed.

He had to be transported to a European clinic to avoid having his leg amputated.

Advertisement:

In October 2023, it was reported that the health of the Georgian soldier wounded in the war in Ukraine was deteriorating. After being wounded, the 24-year-old soldier lost his eyesight and fell into a coma.

Background:

  • It was reported in October that a Georgian volunteer, Mamuka Kekelia, had been killed in action in Ukraine. At the end of August, it was reported that Georgian soldier Viktor Kipritidi had also been killed in action.
  • In total, more than 60 volunteer soldiers from Georgia have been killed on the front line in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Support UP or become our patron!

FranceBakhmut
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
France
France on intercontinental ballistic missile launch in Ukraine: If true, it is "extremely serious"
France comments on possibility of allowing Ukraine to carry out long-range strike into Russia
Le Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: