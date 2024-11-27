​​Georgian soldier wounded in Bakhmut dies in France while undergoing treatment

Georgian fighter Spartak Lekiashvili, who was wounded in Ukraine, has died while undergoing treatment in France.

Source: SOVA portal with reference to the confirmation of the French Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry reports that procedures are currently underway to transfer the body.

Spartak Lekiashvili was wounded in an explosion in Bakhmut in May 2023. He was first treated in Ukraine, then in Georgia and France.

Lekiashvili was hospitalised in Rivne. He had been in a coma for three months. His limbs were paralysed.

He had to be transported to a European clinic to avoid having his leg amputated.

In October 2023, it was reported that the health of the Georgian soldier wounded in the war in Ukraine was deteriorating. After being wounded, the 24-year-old soldier lost his eyesight and fell into a coma.

Background:

It was reported in October that a Georgian volunteer, Mamuka Kekelia, had been killed in action in Ukraine. At the end of August, it was reported that Georgian soldier Viktor Kipritidi had also been killed in action.

In total, more than 60 volunteer soldiers from Georgia have been killed on the front line in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

