All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU notes Ukraine's success in implementation of two "membership" reforms

European PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 18:00

The European Union has agreed that Ukraine is making serious efforts to carry out the reforms necessary to start membership negotiations.

Source: Final summit document, a translated version with comments posted by European Pravda  

Details: In particular, the document contains a unilateral statement from the EU side, in which the European Union "acknowledged the considerable efforts that Ukraine demonstrated in the recent months towards meeting the objectives underpinning its candidate status for EU membership." It is about a list of seven criteria that Ukraine must fulfil in order to move forward in joining the EU.

Welcoming "Ukraine's reform efforts in such difficult times", the EU called on Kyiv to continue fulfilling the seven conditions for the state's advancement to future EU membership.

The document does not contain a detailed description of Ukraine's fulfilment of candidate criteria. As European Pravda reported, the EU agreed to provide Ukraine with such an assessment in the spring.

However, as an exception, the parties agreed to note two areas where they consider the reforms to be the most successful. "We welcomed progress in ensuring the independent and effective operation of the anti-corruption institutions and on alignment of Ukraine’s media legislation with the EU audio-visual media services acquis," the summit's joint statement reads.

The document also highlights two areas to which special attention is drawn: judicial reform and reform of the Constitutional Court, and also emphasises the need to obtain an assessment of the Venice Commission regarding the law on national minorities.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News