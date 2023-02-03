All Sections
US to provide long-range GLSDB missiles to Ukraine as part of new aid package

European PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 19:01

The new package of military aid to Ukraine will include long-range projectiles with a range of 150 kilometres.

Source: Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, during a briefing in Washington; European Pravda reports

Ryder confirmed that Ukraine will receive ground-launched small diameter bombs (GLSDB).

Quote: "As part of the USAI package, we will be providing Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb to Ukraine. This will give them the ability to get a longer fire range and allow them to conduct operations to defend their country and take back their sovereign territories that were occupied by Russia," Ryder said.

The HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems available in the Ukrainian military are capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 80 kilometres.

At the same time, there are no ATACMS missiles in the new package.

For a long time, Ukraine has been asking the US for long-range missiles, in particular, ATACMS, capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 kilometres, justifying this by the fact that the available weapons do not allow the destruction of logistical nodes of the Russian occupying forces on Ukrainian territory.

Background: The United States announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth US$2.175 billion.

