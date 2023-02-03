All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth over US$2 billion

European PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 18:24
US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth over US$2 billion

The United States has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth US$2.175 billion.

Source: Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, during a briefing in Washington; European Pravda reports

Quote: "Today’s announcement includes critical air defence capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people, as well as armoured infantry vehicles and more equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition, and missiles for HIMARS systems," Ryder said. 

Advertisement:

The new package will include 250 Javelin anti-armor systems, 155 mm artillery rounds and 120 mortar rounds, 190 heavy machine guns with ammunition.

In addition, the list includes 2 HAWK air defence firing units, 4 air surveillance radars, 20 counter-mortar radars, anti-aircraft guns and ammunition for them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: