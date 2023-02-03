US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth over US$2 billion

The United States has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth US$2.175 billion.

Source: Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, during a briefing in Washington; European Pravda reports

Quote: "Today’s announcement includes critical air defence capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people, as well as armoured infantry vehicles and more equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition, and missiles for HIMARS systems," Ryder said.

Advertisement:

The new package will include 250 Javelin anti-armor systems, 155 mm artillery rounds and 120 mortar rounds, 190 heavy machine guns with ammunition.

In addition, the list includes 2 HAWK air defence firing units, 4 air surveillance radars, 20 counter-mortar radars, anti-aircraft guns and ammunition for them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!