All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth over US$2 billion

European PravdaFriday, 3 February 2023, 19:24

The United States has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth US$2.175 billion.

Source: Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, during a briefing in Washington; European Pravda reports

Quote: "Today’s announcement includes critical air defence capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people, as well as armoured infantry vehicles and more equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition, and missiles for HIMARS systems," Ryder said. 

The new package will include 250 Javelin anti-armor systems, 155 mm artillery rounds and 120 mortar rounds, 190 heavy machine guns with ammunition.

In addition, the list includes 2 HAWK air defence firing units, 4 air surveillance radars, 20 counter-mortar radars, anti-aircraft guns and ammunition for them.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News