Seven teenagers trigger landmine in Izium, all have shrapnel wounds

Seven teenagers have triggered a fragment of a Russian anti-personnel butterfly mine, all children received shrapnel wounds.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Today [3 February – ed.] around 20:00 in Izium, 7 teenagers [3 boys and 4 girls – ed.], 14-17 years of age, found a fragment of an anti-personnel ‘butterfly’ mine. One of the teenagers lifted up the finding and threw it near the others. The mine detonated.

In the result of the explosion, all children received shrapnel wounds. Their condition is stable. Nevertheless, five of them were hospitalised in the Izium hospital. There is nothing threatening their life at the moment."

Details: Syniehubov reminded of the high degree of danger due to landmines on the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv Oblast.

He urged the citizens not to pick up anything suspicious that they might find: "You ought to contact the police or the Emergency Service specialists immediately and report the finding."

