Russian forces continue offensive operations on 4 fronts but suffer losses – General Staff report

Russian forces are continuing offensive operations on four fronts. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near nine settlements.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 February

Quote from the General Staff: "Enemy forces are continuing offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts and are suffering significant losses."

Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 20 airstrikes and three missile strikes, hitting civilian infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv oblasts and killing and injuring civilians. They conducted over 90 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Units of Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Hrekivka, Nevske, Kreminna and Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske (Donetsk Oblast).

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts; no Russian offensive groups have been spotted. Senkivka, Tymonovychi and Yanzhulivka (Chernihiv Oblast), Vilna Sloboda (Sumy Oblast) and Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Zelene, Neskuchne, Hatyshche and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces deployed tank guns, mortars and artillery to fire on areas in and around Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Holubivka, Kupiansk and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces fired on Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast) and Makiivka, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Spirne, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, New-York and Druzhba (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Tonenke, Vodiane, Novomykhailivka, Herorhiivka and Marinka came under Russian fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces deployed tank guns, mortars and artillery to attack Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Bohoiavlenka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

A total of 24 settlements on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts sustained Russian attacks, including Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk Oblast), Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Kachkarivka, Respublikanets, Kozatske and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight airstrikes on concentrations of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment. Four Russian Orlan-10 UAVs have been destroyed over the course of the day. Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian command post, two concentrations of Russian troops and a TOS-1 Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system.

