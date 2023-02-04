All Sections
Saturday morning starts with two-hour air-raid siren sounding all over Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 4 February 2023, 10:00
An air-raid siren sounded throughout all Ukrainian oblasts on the morning of Saturday, 4 February, with the air raid lasting two hours.

Source: Air-raid alert map; Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet

Details: Belaruski Hajun has reported that a long-range early-warning and control aircraft took off from the Machulishchy airfield in Belarus.

Telegram channels that track Russian attacks have said that Russian Mig-31K Kinzhal missile-carrying aircraft have been detected.

Updated: The Ukrainian Navy reports that there are no Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea for the second day in a row.

The all-clear was sounded in the oblasts at around 11:00.

Advertisement: