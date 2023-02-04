All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Forces to introduce Delta system which gives advantage over occupiers

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 16:40

The government decided to introduce the Delta system in Ukrainian Defence Forces on Saturday, 4 February.

Source: Government portal

Details: The resolution was adopted following a proposal by Oleksii Reznikov, Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Delta is a situational awareness platform created by the Defence Technology Innovation and Development Centre of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"The Centre of the Ministry of Defense is constantly improving the Delta platform and adding new functionality that gives our military a significant advantage over the enemy," the government said.

In addition to the use of the platform by the military, the government has authorised the deployment of Delta in the cloud outside Ukraine. This will allow the system to be protected from Russian missile and cyber attacks.

Background:

  • On 20 December 2022, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said that Ukraine presented the Delta situational awareness system, which provides real-time coordination of troops, to the NATO Consultation, Command and Control Organisation (NC3O).
  • It was noted that the Delta system has been under development by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2016 and was significantly updated with the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in February 2022. The system currently provides real-time data to field commanders and enables faster and more informed decision-making by integrating multiple data sources.
  • On 3 January, The Wall Street Journal wrote that Ukraine created an improvised intelligence network to coordinate combat units on the battlefield; it turned out to be a cut-price version of a network on which the Pentagon has spent decades and billions of dollars. WSJ also cited Yaroslav Honchar, co-founder of Aerorozvidka, a nongovernmental organisation that has been helping the Ukrainian army with surveillance drones since 2014, that almost every unit that participated in the battles for Kyiv in the spring used the Delta program.

