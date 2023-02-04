All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers recruit convicted women to war – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 17:23
Occupiers recruit convicted women to war – General Staff

In occupied Donetsk Oblast, Russians recruited convicted women from a penal colony to participate in military operations.

Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "To make up for the losses in manpower, Russia is trying to make convicted women participate in the fighting.

Advertisement:

During the week, Russians recruited about 50 people from the women's penal colony in the city of Snizhne in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

It is also known that they were sent to the territory of the Russian Federation for training."

Previously: British intelligence sees signs of a gradually decreasing scale of involvement of the Russian convicts recruited into Wagner Group in the war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: