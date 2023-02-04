All Sections
Occupiers recruit convicted women to war – General Staff

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 18:23

In occupied Donetsk Oblast, Russians recruited convicted women from a penal colony to participate in military operations.

Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "To make up for the losses in manpower, Russia is trying to make convicted women participate in the fighting.

During the week, Russians recruited about 50 people from the women's penal colony in the city of Snizhne in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

It is also known that they were sent to the territory of the Russian Federation for training."

Previously: British intelligence sees signs of a gradually decreasing scale of involvement of the Russian convicts recruited into Wagner Group in the war in Ukraine.

