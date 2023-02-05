Ukraine's Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 9 settlements – General Staff report

Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks near nine settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts on 4 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 February.

Quote: "The Russian Federation is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensives on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka fronts."

"Cases of mobilised Russian servicemen refusing to participate in hostilities have been noted. As of 3 February, up to 600 such persons were returned to the Russian Federation from Luhansk Oblast."

Details: Over the past day, units of Ukrainian defence forces have repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Kreminna and Shypylivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Blahodatne, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces carried out 61 multiple-launch rocket system attacks, including attacks on civilian infrastructure of Kherson. The threat of Russian strikes on civilian targets throughout Ukraine remains high.

No Russian offensive groups have been detected on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian troops fired on the areas in and around Senkivka (Chernihiv Oblast), Boiaro-Lezhachi (Sumy Oblast), Oleksandrivka, Hlyboke, Krasne, Zelene, Neskuchne, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Chuhunivka and Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians deployed tanks and artillery to attack the areas in and around Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Kyslivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Russian attackers fired on Terny (Donetsk Oblast) and Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka and Dibrova (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Maiorsk and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian troops shelled Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka yet again.

On the Novopavlivka front, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka came under fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, Russians deployed the entire range of artillery to shell the areas in and around Novopil (Donetsk Oblast), Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv and Shcherbaky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), Antonivka and Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force made five strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, as well as two strikes on the positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems in the past day.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery inflicted damage on a Russian command post, three clusters of manpower, an anti-aircraft missile system, and a fuel and lubricant storage point in the past 24 hours.

