Russian morning attack on Kharkiv causes serious damage to one of universities

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 February 2023, 10:41
The Russian military launched a missile attack on the Kyiv district of the city of Kharkiv on 5 February at around 8:20, severely damaging the building of the O. M. Beketov Kharkiv National University of Urban Economy.

Source: Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The Prosecutor's Office noted that one of the missiles hit a five-storey building of a higher education institution and caused serious damage.

A security guard sustained injuries.

Another Russian missile hit a residential building. Four more residents have been injured: A 58-year-old man, two women aged 54 and an 83-year-old woman.

Background: On the morning of 5 February, Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Kharkiv using two S-300 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

