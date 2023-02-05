All Sections
Defence Minister Reznikov states he was not offered to head Strategic Industries Ministry, and he would refuse

Sunday, 5 February 2023, 23:49
Oleksii Reznikov, who might soon be dismissed as Defence Minister of Ukraine, has stated that neither the president nor the prime minister have offered him the job of heading the Ministry for Strategic Industries, but he would refuse if such an offer came.

Source: Reznikov in a comment to ICTV, Ukrainian TV channel

Quote: "I can comment that this is news to me. I have not been contacted by the president of Ukraine about the Ministry for Strategic Industries."

Details: Previously, Davyd Arakhamia, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary bloc, announced that Reznikov "is being transferred to the post of Minister for Strategic Industries."

However, in a comment to ICTV, Reznikov said that this was the first time that he had heard that he might head the Ministry for Strategic Industries and would refuse such an offer if it were made.

"This is the first time I am hearing about the Ministry for Strategic Industries. I want to say as a lawyer that there is no transfer procedure from one ministerial post to another ministerial post within the government. Apart from appointments to the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs, such decisions by the parliament can only be made at the request of the prime minister.

If I were to receive such an offer from the president of Ukraine or the prime minister, I would refuse it because I do not have the expertise that would allow me to be the Minister for Strategic Industries. That's why I think it's a mistake," the minister emphasised.

Previously: The Servant of the People parliament faction plans to vote for the dismissal of Oleksii Reznikov as Defence Minister and of Pavlo Riabikin as the Minister for Strategic Industries.

