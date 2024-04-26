Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister released on bail of US$1.9 million

Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, has been released from custody on bail of UAH 75.7 million (approx. US$1.9 million).

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Agrarian Policy on Telegram

Quote: "Mykola Solskyi has been released from detention and continues to carry out his obligations as Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food," the statement said.

Background:

On 25 April, Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy, submitted his resignation. He is suspected of illegal transactions involving land worth 500 million hryvnias (US$12.5 million).

Solskyi is also the former head of the Verkhovna Rada's Agricultural Committee, and he was caught in possession of state land worth 291 million hryvnias (US$7.3 million) and an attempt to seize land worth another 190 million hryvnias (US$4.8 million).

In addition to Solskyi, his deputy, Markiian Dmytrasevych, who is currently on a working trip abroad in connection with Ukraine's negotiations on accession to the EU as part of the agricultural bloc, was also served with a notice of suspicion.

Ekonomichna Pravda’s source who is close to Solskyi noted that Solskyi is a suspect in the episodes of 2017-2018, when he was practicing law.

Solskyi commented on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine's announcement of suspicion and confirmed that the case against him relates to the period of 2017-2018.

Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, plans to file an appeal to the court verdict. At the same time, Solskyi remains in office and will be allowed to resume his duties once he is released from detention.

