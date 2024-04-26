Russians used "expensive toy" – an Su-57 jet fighter – in 25 April attack on Kryvyi Rih

On 25 April, the Russians attempted to target Kryvyi Rih with an Su-57 fighter jet – the aircraft they are desperately trying to hide from Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Source: Illia Yevlash, Head of Public Relations of Ukraine’s Air Force, on the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The Russians have already employed the Su-57 aircraft, but they are attempting to keep it at a safe distance since they are aware that it could be targeted by our air defence. This is a really pricey ‘rattle’ that they are protecting. It’s a unique and expensive toy for them."

Details: The missile the Russians launched was a Kh-59 or Kh-69. Yevlash says these missiles are difficult to tell apart in the air due to their similar tactical and technical qualities. Only when they are in the hands of experts can they be accurately classified and evaluated.

Russia's cutting-edge Su-57s were introduced in 2020, with the maiden flight taking place in 2010. As of 2023, there are about three dozen of them in service, with dozens more ordered. One Su-57 costs about US$35 million.

