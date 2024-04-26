Ukrainian intelligence destroys Russian military Ka-32 helicopter in Moscow – video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported the destruction of a Ka-32 Russian military helicopter at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow.

Source: DIU

Quote: "A multipurpose enemy helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Moscow on the night of 26 April 2024."

Details: The intelligence reported that the airfield is owned by the Ministry of Defence of Russia and operated jointly with the Gazpromavia company, which is part of the structure of Gazprom PJSC.

"The destroyed aircraft was used by the aggressor state in the interests of the Moscow Aviation Institute, in particular, for supporting operations of the Russian occupation army," explained the intelligence.

For reference: The Ka-32 is a Soviet and Russian medium coaxial-rotor transport helicopter with two turbofan engines and non-retractable landing gear. It is a civilian development of the Ka-27 search and rescue helicopter developed by the Russian rotorcraft manufacturing company JSC Kamov, the one based on the successful operation of the Ka-25 and Ka-27 helicopters from the deck.

Background:

On 17 April, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that a Mi-8 helicopter was wrecked at the Kryazh airfield in the Russian city of Samara.

