All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian intelligence destroys Russian military Ka-32 helicopter in Moscow – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 26 April 2024, 14:40
Ukrainian intelligence destroys Russian military Ka-32 helicopter in Moscow – video

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported the destruction of a Ka-32 Russian military helicopter at the Ostafyevo airfield in Moscow.

Source: DIU

Quote: "A multipurpose enemy helicopter Ka-32 was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Moscow on the night of 26 April 2024."

Advertisement:

Details: The intelligence reported that the airfield is owned by the Ministry of Defence of Russia and operated jointly with the Gazpromavia company, which is part of the structure of Gazprom PJSC.

"The destroyed aircraft was used by the aggressor state in the interests of the Moscow Aviation Institute, in particular, for supporting operations of the Russian occupation army," explained the intelligence.

For reference: The Ka-32 is a Soviet and Russian medium coaxial-rotor transport helicopter with two turbofan engines and non-retractable landing gear. It is a civilian development of the Ka-27 search and rescue helicopter developed by the Russian rotorcraft manufacturing company JSC Kamov, the one based on the successful operation of the Ka-25 and Ka-27 helicopters from the deck.

Background:

  •  On 17 April, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that a Mi-8 helicopter was wrecked at the Kryazh airfield in the Russian city of Samara.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: