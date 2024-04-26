Bild exposes secret dinner: German foreign minister and NATO chief discuss Ukraine – photo

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had a secret dinner with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a restaurant in one of Berlin's five-star hotels.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild

Bild says Baerbock and Stoltenberg were spotted as they exited the five-star hotel surrounded by seven security service officers.

Advertisement:

Photo: Bild

Photo: Bild

According to Bild, Baerbock and Stoltenberg spent nearly three hours at the Telegraphenamt hotel restaurant.

Eyewitnesses reported that the German minister and the NATO Secretary General dined on fish and were engaged in a lively discussion.

As Bild later learned, Stoltenberg had requested a meeting with Baerbock to discuss European security and further assistance to Ukraine.

Background: