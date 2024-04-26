All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Bild exposes secret dinner: German foreign minister and NATO chief discuss Ukraine – photo

Iryna Balachuk, Iryna KutielievaFriday, 26 April 2024, 13:56
Bild exposes secret dinner: German foreign minister and NATO chief discuss Ukraine – photo
Photo: Bild. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had a secret dinner with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a restaurant in one of Berlin's five-star hotels.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild

Bild says Baerbock and Stoltenberg were spotted as they exited the five-star hotel surrounded by seven security service officers.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Bild
 
Photo: Bild

According to Bild, Baerbock and Stoltenberg spent nearly three hours at the Telegraphenamt hotel restaurant. 

Eyewitnesses reported that the German minister and the NATO Secretary General dined on fish and were engaged in a lively discussion. 

As Bild later learned, Stoltenberg had requested a meeting with Baerbock to discuss European security and further assistance to Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 25 April, during a speech at an event in Berlin, Stoltenberg urged allies to accelerate military support for Ukraine, emphasising that it still has a chance to win the full-scale war against Russia.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the Alliance's member states should prioritise greater military assistance to Ukraine over meeting their own defence spending targets.

Subjects: GermanyNATO
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

All News
Germany
US hopes sending ATACMS to Ukraine will encourage Germany to send Taurus missiles
Russia producing weapons in excess of its war needs – German Defence Minister
German Ambassador to Ukraine attends deminer training in Mykolaiv – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: