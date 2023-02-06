All Sections
Russia prepares large-scale offensive in next 10 days

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 February 2023, 04:34
Russia prepares large-scale offensive in next 10 days

Russia plans to launch a new large-scale offensive within the next 10 days.

Source: Financial Times with reference to an unnamed adviser to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The Financial Times writes that Kyiv has obtained "very solid intelligence of intent" by Russia to launch a new attack.

The Russian offensive will likely aim to capture the entire Donbas region and may begin in the west of Luhansk Oblast, near the cities of Kreminna and Lyman, where Russia has been assembling forces for several weeks.

The Financial Times also notes that Russia is building up its troops in the south of Donetsk Oblast, with additional forces being deployed to villages around occupied Mariupol.

According to the Financial Times, Russia’s goal is to launch the offensive before Ukraine receives Western tanks and weapons.

The anonymous Ukrainian military adviser said a renewed Russian attack would probably be spearheaded by elite units.

"These are proper mechanised brigades even if they are less capable than they were at the beginning of the war. They’ve reinforced the VDV [airborne] and marine units. These are not bus drivers and schoolteachers," he said.

Background:

  • Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has stated that the country's defence forces expect Russian offensive operations to begin before the symbolic date of 24 February but urged people to only trust official information.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russians want to try to recoup last year's failures in February, but Ukraine must survive.

