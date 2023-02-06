All Sections
Сivilian killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 February 2023, 07:24
Сivilian killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

One civilian was killed and one sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 5 February.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 5 February, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Bakhmut. Another Donetsk Oblast resident sustained injuries."

Details: As of the morning of 6 February, Russian occupation forces have killed at least 1,351 and injured at least 2,995 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

 
PhOTo: Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram

Kyrylenko stressed that these numbers are incomplete, as it remains impossible to determine the number of people killed and injured in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Subjects: Donetsk region
