Сivilian killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

One civilian was killed and one sustained injuries as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 5 February.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 5 February, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast in Bakhmut. Another Donetsk Oblast resident sustained injuries."

Details: As of the morning of 6 February, Russian occupation forces have killed at least 1,351 and injured at least 2,995 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.

PhOTo: Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram

Kyrylenko stressed that these numbers are incomplete, as it remains impossible to determine the number of people killed and injured in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

