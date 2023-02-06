All Sections
Zelenskyy introduces draft laws to extend martial law and mobilisation

Iryna BalachukMonday, 6 February 2023, 09:21
Zelenskyy introduces draft laws to extend martial law and mobilisation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced two new bills to the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament. The laws seek to extend martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine.

Source: draft laws No. 8419 and No. 8420 on the Verkhovna Rada website

Details: The draft laws seek to extend martial law in Ukraine by 90 days, starting at 05:30 on 19 February, and to extend the term of general mobilisation by 90 days, also starting on 19 February.

Documents stipulate that the laws will come into effect the moment they are adopted by the parliament.

Background: Members of the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilisation until 19 February 2023, on 16 November 2022.

