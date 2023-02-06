All Sections
Russian invaders bring personnel from Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant to Zaporizhzhia NPP

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 6 February 2023, 13:09

Personnel from the Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant has arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP; the crew includes reactor control engineers, shift supervisors, power engineers and other representatives of nuclear-related specialties.

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's state company that runs all nuclear power plants in this country

Quote: "The invaders believe that nuclear engineers from the Russian Federation will be able to work at the captured Ukrainian plant. Among the "foreigners" are reactor control engineers, shift supervisors, power engineers and other representatives of nuclear-related specialties.

The invaders offered them training on a full-scale simulator. However, the Ukrainian instructors who are supposed to teach how to operate it refused to work for the enemy, and the Ruscists [Russian occupiers – ed.] blocked access of Ukrainians to working places.

One way or another, the Russian Gastarbeiters now have no way to improve their skills. However, they boast that they have been offered contracts for six months and are even offered to move their families to Enerhodar [Zaporizhzhia Oblast]," Energoatom says.

"At the same time, the traitors from the ZNPP who signed a contract with the sham Russian-established Zaporizhzhia NPP Operating Organisation JSC have had their salaries significantly reduced," the Ukrainian state-owned company added.

Details: In addition, the collaborators were told that their length of service and vacation time earned during their work for Ukraine would be cancelled.

"Energoatom once again urges nuclear-related workers not to sign any contracts with the enemy in order not to become direct accomplices of the aggressor and not to destroy their own future!", the company's statement says.

