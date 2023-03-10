All Sections
Russians shell 3 locations in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 03:13
Russians shell 3 locations in Sumy Oblast

On 9 March, Russian invaders shelled 3 hromadas of Sumy Oblast, with 18 artillery strikes recorded. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian attackers shelled the outskirts of the town of Seredyna-Buda, delivering 10 strikes. The explosions damaged an apartment in an apartment block and adjacent outbuildings and a power line.

Five artillery strikes were recorded in the Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Russians also shelled the outskirts of a village in Bilopillia hromada using self-propelled artillery systems.

