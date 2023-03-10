All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces preparing to resume offensive operations around Vuhledar – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 05:29
Russian forces preparing to resume offensive operations around Vuhledar – ISW

Russian forces are preparing to resume offensive operations around Vuhledar, although persistent personnel and ammunition issues will likely continue to constrain Russian forces from advancing, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes.

Source: ISW

Details: The ISW gave a reminder that social media footage published on 8 March reportedly shows personnel of the 136th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District appealing to the Russian military command for more artillery ammunition before they replace the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade of the Pacific Fleet near Vuhledar and conduct ground attacks in the area.

Advertisement:

The ISW noted that the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade bore a significant proportion of the catastrophic losses that Russian forces suffered in their culminated three-week February offensive to capture Vuheldar.

The ISW is convinced Russian forces may be rotating in the 136th Motorised Rifle Brigade to replace a severely degraded formation in hopes of renewing offensives near Vuhledar. At the same time, ISW experts do not believe that the Russians will be able to increase their offensive potential on this front with the help of rotation.

"The 136th Motorised Rifle Brigade is unlikely to achieve tactical advances near Vuhledar that the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, 40th Naval Infantry Brigade, and other Russian formations failed to make following months of preparation to start offensives on this front. The likely degradation of other units in the area, significant equipment losses, and the reported continued artillery constraints will likely prevent Russian forces from securing significant tactical gains if they decide to resume offensives in the area," the ISW’s report said.

Internal dynamics within the Russian military may be driving the potential resumption of costly offensives near Vuhledar, the ISW believes. 

"Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reportedly ordered Eastern Military District (EMD) commander Colonel General Rustam Muradov to take Vuhledar at any cost to settle widespread criticism within the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) about the lack of progress and significant losses in the Vuhledar area.

Shoigu recently visited Muradov in western Donetsk Oblast likely to assess the viability of the Vuhledar offensive as well as Muradov’s continued role as EMD commander," the ISW noted.

The ISW previously assessed that Muradov would need new manpower and equipment reserves to follow through on Shoigu’s reported instructions, and the one-for-one replacement of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade by the 136th Motorised Rifle Brigade does not represent a notable fraction of the reinforcements likely required.

The ISW assesses that Russian forces would need to advance upwards of 24 km from the current frontlines around Vuhledar for this offensive to support operations elsewhere in Donetsk Oblast, a rate of advance that Russian forces have not achieved since the first months of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"The resumption of costly offensives around Vuhledar would be a misallocation of already degraded forces to an increasingly nonsensical operational effort, but Muradov’s personal motivations may cause Russian forces in the area to resume these operations nonetheless," the ISW added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
89 children still remain in frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: