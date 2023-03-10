All Sections
Belgium's House of Representatives recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainians

European PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 10:31

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Belgian Parliament, has recognised the Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people.

Source: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "A historic voting in Belgium’s House of Representatives: one more state recognised the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people," Ukraine's President wrote on Twitter and thanked Belgium for this important decision for every Ukrainian. 

The vote in the House of Representatives of Belgium took place on Thursday.

The approved text of the document also condemns the "modern manipulation of historical memory by the Russian regime to ensure its own survival".

Background:

