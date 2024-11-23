Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece

Unknown persons with communist symbols aggressively disrupted the event held by the Ukrainian community in Greece on the occasion of the Holodomor Victims' Day (observed in Ukraine annually on the fourth Saturday in November).

Source: Ihor Posolenyk, a priest of the Ukrainian Church Community of St Nicholas of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Greece, on Facebook; European Pravda

Details: The incident occurred in Mandra, where Ukrainians had gathered from other towns to go to the Taras Shevchenko monument to hold honouring events.

Quote from Posolenyk: "On Saturday, during a peaceful event dedicated to the Day of the Holodomor Victims in Ukraine, a group of aggressive individuals under Communist flags and [chanting Communist] slogans attacked Ukrainians, many of whom were women and children of Ukrainian schools and association…The participants report that the attackers, who carried Communist symbols, blocked access to the monument and resorted to aggressive actions. They resorted to insults and threats".

Details: The video attached to the post shows a bit of fighting and the use of pyrotechnics. The wrongdoers were about two dozen people.

The priest also mentioned that a representative of the Ukrainian embassy was injured as a result of the actions of unknown individuals, which was later confirmed in an official statement.

Quote from Posolenyk: "Greece is a European democratic state that hosted thousands of Ukrainian children and families who have been forced to seek refuge because of Russian aggression. However, this incident came as a shock to the community, especially since the attack took place at an event that was supposed to highlight the importance of remembering the tragedies of the past. This incident once again raises the question of who the "fascists" really are when aggressive behaviour is demonstrated by those who advocate for freedom of speech and democracy… It also raises a question whether the support of pro-Russian propaganda by some groups in Europe could pose a real threat to civil peace."

Background:

Earlier in the day, several other Western leaders made statements, and Western ambassadors to Ukraine attended the official commemoration of the Holodomor victims in Kyiv.

To date, the parliaments of about 30 countries, as well as the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, recognised the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

In September 2024, the Swiss parliament also adopted this decision.

