More than half a million consumers without electricity in Kharkiv Oblast

Repair works are ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast to restore power after yesterday’s large-scale missile attack. 520,000 consumers remain without electricity.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote from Syniehubov: "Now more than 90% of consumers have electricity in Kharkiv Oblast. Residents of the Vovchansk and Zolochiv hromadas and some areas in the Derhachi hromada (an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.) do not have electricity," he wrote.

Details: In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure and some consumers have been powered. However, 470,000 consumers in Kharkiv and 50,000 in the oblast remain without electricity.

"Power engineers are doing everything possible to supply power to all consumers as quickly as possible," the head of the OMA added.

Background: Dealing with the aftermath of the 15th terrorist attack by the Russians on the energy system continues. As of 19:00 (Kyiv time) on 9 March, the most difficult situation was in Kharkiv and Zhytomyr oblasts.

