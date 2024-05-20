Explosions rock Luhansk: Russians claim missile strike

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk on the morning of 20 May. Telegram channels are posting videos showing a column of smoke over the city, and Russian propagandists are reporting a missile strike.

Source: Radio Liberty; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti; Telegram channel ASTRA; Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Telegram channels report that explosions occurred in the area of the Yuvileine settlement.

The likely target of the strike, according to social media, is said to be the former Luhansk Academy of Internal Affairs. Russian "war correspondents" claim that the strike could have been carried out by Storm Shadow missiles.

Russian propagandists, citing an unnamed "source," also complained about a fire in the "residential quarters" of the Yuvileine settlement allegedly caused by a "missile strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces."

Officially, no one has confirmed the explosions and fire in Luhansk.

Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that in the local social media chats, Luhansk residents confirmed that a military camp had been set up at the site of the hit in the middle of civilian buildings. He clarified that, until 2014, an academy of internal affairs had been operating in the area, which was then chosen by the occupiers.

Quote from Lysohor: "The so-called honour of a Russian officer is to hide behind the backs of our compatriots and among our homes. In general, this is nothing new. We express our gratitude to our soldiers for a successful mission, and we are also grateful to our people for the exact coordinates."

