All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces launch over 50 projectiles on Sumy Oblast on 10 March

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 10 March 2023, 23:17
Russian forces launch over 50 projectiles on Sumy Oblast on 10 March

Russian forces carried out 7 attacks on different locations in Sumy Oblast on 10 March: the oblast was hit with 54 rockets, 100 grenade-launcher projectiles, 84 machine-gun rifle cartridges, 4 machine-gun rounds. The Russians also deployed UAVs to drop 2 explosive devices.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: Russian forces hit the Shalyhyne hromada with six rockets fired from self-propelled artillery systems. A power line and three residential buildings were damaged: their windows shattered, and one of the roofs and a fence were damaged.

Advertisement:

The Russians deployed machine guns (88 projectiles) and grenade launchers (48 projectiles) to fire on the Khotin hromada in the morning.

The Nova Sloboda hromada was hit with 5 artillery projectiles and 14 mortar-launched bombs.

Russian forces deployed mortars to fire on the Krasnopillia hromada, and used UAVs to drop 2 VOG explosive devices on its territory.

The Bilopillia hromada was hit with 16 mortar bombs launched from the Russian territory, 4 self-propelled artillery projectiles and 56 automatic grenade launcher projectiles.

Russian forces fired 4 machine gun rounds on the Esman hromada.

They launched 7 mortar bombs on the Myropillia hromada.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: