Zaporizhzhia's occupiers keep trying to force residents to fight against Ukraine – Melitopol city Mayor

The Russian-appointed "governor" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Yevhen Balytskyi, ordered the creation of a so-called "people's militia" in the temporarily occupied territory in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in order to recruit the local population into its ranks for the war against Ukraine.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol, on air of the national 24/7 broadcast

Quote: "So-called 'governor' Balytskyi is already trying to force the residents in the occupation to fight for Russia for the third time. A year ago, allegedly to protect public order, he created the so-called 'Cossack troops', based on the territory of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). Then they created the Sudoplatov regiment, to which they have been recruiting volunteers from the occupied territory, but did not find any. Now he ordered the creation of a ‘people's militia’, once more to allegedly maintain order."

Details: Fedorov noted that Zaporizhia's collaborators are acting according to the "Donetsk scenario", when after the occupation of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014, the so-called "people's militia" was created, which was later transformed into the "army corps of the DPR/LPR" [Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics].

