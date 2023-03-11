US and EU promise support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes"

US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen released a joint statement on Friday, 10 March, pledging their "unwavering support" for Ukraine in its fight against the full-scale Russian military aggression.

Source: Joint Statement by President Biden and President von der Leyen on the European Commission and the White House websites

Details: "The United States and the European Union have taken a strong and united stand against Russia's illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war against Ukraine. We, along with a broad coalition of partners, have imposed swift and sweeping sanctions that are reducing Russia's revenue to fund its war and its military-industrial base," the statement reads.

It stressed that the US and the European Commission will work together to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels to advance energy security and sustainability in Europe and the world.

"We will also continue our close coordination to support Ukraine's energy security through its further integration into Europe's energy markets," the presidents pledged.

The US and the EU outlined the "unprecedented, coordinated, and effective sanctions and other economic measures" to further degrade Russia's capacity to wage its illegal war and its military-industrial system.

"[W]e are taking new steps together to target additional third-country actors across the globe to disrupt support for Russia's war from any corner of the world where it is identified," the statement said.

Washington and Brussels said they will continue working to ensure that Ukraine has the security, economic, and humanitarian support it needs "for as long as it takes", and that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are supplied with the military equipment and training it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression.

Background: US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met at the White House on Friday, 10 March, against the backdrop of trade tensions and pressure caused by the war in Ukraine.

