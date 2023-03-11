Power limitations implemented in 4 Oblasts due to results of attack

As of the morning of Saturday, 11 March, the power grid is being restored after a 15th large-scale missile attack and 18th drone attack, with network limitations in place in Zhytomyr Oblast and in some areas of Kharkiv, Dnipro and Mykolaiv oblasts.



Source: Press service of Ukrenergo



Details: One of the thermal power plants has been partially brought back into operation after emergency repairs, and one of the backbone power grid facilities of Ukrenergo has resumed operation in the city of Kharkiv.

The city's critical infrastructure is now fully powered. Work to fully restore the power supply to the city and the oblast is ongoing.

The situation in Zhytomyr Oblast remains challenging, with some consumers without power supply and hourly outage schedules in place.

There are also grid limitations due to the effects of attacks in certain areas of Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The level of consumption has decreased compared to last Saturday, 4 March, due to the warmer weather. Therefore, the volumes of electricity generated in the system are sufficient to cover the needs of all consumers.

The grid restrictions currently in place in oblasts are caused solely by damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian missile attacks on 9 March.

Background:

The Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Thursday, 9 March, damaged three DTEK Energo [the largest private investor in Ukraine's power systems – ed.] thermal power plants.

