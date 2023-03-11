Russian forces hit Kherson, killing 3 people

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration, said that Russian invaders hit the city of Kherson on the morning of 11 March, causing fatalities.

Source: Prokudin on Facebook, Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security

Quote from Prokudin: "On Mykolaiv Road… there is a car on fire because of a projectile strike.

It became known that three people were killed and two were injured at the site of the enemy attack on Mykolaiv Road."

