Russian occupation authorities devise plans to evacuate collaborators to Crimea

Russian occupation authorities in the city of Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, have devised a plan to evacuate the staff of the occupation administration and their families to Crimea in an attempt to quell the panic spreading among those who collaborate with the Russian regime.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers have devised an evacuation plan for the staff of the [occupation] administration in temporarily occupied Vasylivka and their families. According to the plan, the collaborators and their families would flee to Crimea two hours before the withdrawal of the Russian forces."

Details: The National Resistance Center said that the Russians are hoping that the plan will quell the growing panic among collaborators.

Previously: In February 2023, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian occupation authorities were preparing to flee from Kherson Oblast to Crimea and that local collaborators had started leaving for the peninsula.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!