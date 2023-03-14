Attacks on Kherson Oblast: occupiers launch over 400 shells in a day, killing one person

Russian occupiers have carried out 93 attacks on Kherson Oblast throughout 13 March, hitting the city of Kherson four times.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy carried out 93 attacks, launching 412 shells and rockets from heavy artillery and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems over the last day.

The enemy attacked the city of Kherson four times. 13 shells hit residential districts, private and multi-storey residential buildings."

Details: Prokudin has said that one person was killed in the attacks, and six more received injuries.

88 people were evacuated from the liberated territories of Kherson Oblast on 13 March 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!