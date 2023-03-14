All Sections
Over 250 Ukrainian sportsmen die as result of Russian invasion – Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 18:08

Due to the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, 250 athletes and coaches, 2 scouts and 1 youth centre worker died.

This data is correct as of 9 March, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported in a commentary to Ukrainska Pravda.Life.

16 sportsmen were injured due to military actions, 28 are in captivity. 6 people are considered missing.

Due to Russian attacks and occupation, 95 sports facilities were completely or partially destroyed.

 
Photo: Andrii Lozovyi/Depositphotos

Another 248 sports facilities have suffered significant or partial damage. Total losses exceed USD 250 million.

In May 2022, the Ministry of Sports created the Ianholy Sportu (Angels of Sport), a website launched by the Sports Committee of Ukraine in order to commemorate the deceased Ukrainian sportsmen – ed.] project. The number of killed athletes reached 33 people almost a year ago.

On 14 January, a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Dnipro. Boxing coach Mykhailo Korenovskyi was among the victims of that attack.

