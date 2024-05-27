Ukraine and Spain sign bilateral security agreement

During his visit to Madrid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and Spain.

Source: broadcast of the event on Zelenskyy’s Facebook page, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The terms of this deal have not been released officially.

After signing the agreement and meeting with Zelenskyy, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that it was Spain's responsibility to support Ukraine in a variety of ways during the war that has been raging for two years now.

He stated that Spain became the eighth country to sign a bilateral deal with Ukraine.

The agreement, among other things, will focus on arms support, reconstruction assistance and mine clearance.

"Ukraine can count on Spain in its struggle for peace, in protecting all the values that unite us," Sánchez said.

Background:

Zelenskyy arrived in Spain on his first official visit on 27 May.

Zelenskyy had to postpone his visit to Spain 10 days ago due to the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

