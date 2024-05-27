All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda joins ranks of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 27 May 2024, 20:27
Editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda joins ranks of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Dmytro Dienkov, editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda, joins the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after being held for almost a day by the staff of a military enlistment office.

Source: Dienkov on Facebook

Quote: "Friends, thank you very much for your support. I have never felt anything like this before. I'm fine. We have reached an agreement with the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi military enlistment office, and I will soon join the unit I wanted to join before this incident. I'll tell you soon. It's the best option for me."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 27 May, it became known that staff of the military enlistment office in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast, had been holding the editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda, Dmytro Dienkov, for about a day, preventing him from contacting his family.
  • It was only after his parents filed a missing person's report with the police that it became clear that Dmytro was being held in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi military enlistment office.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: military enlistment officemediamobilisation
Advertisement:

Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine

Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris

One of Ukraine's assault brigades publishes video from destroyed Vovchansk

Ukrainian volunteers attacked by Russian-speaking foreigners in Prague – video

updatedZelenskyy: China discourages other countries from attending Peace Summit

Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 out of 25 Russian Shaheds overnight

All News
military enlistment office
Ekonomichna Pravda editor-in-chief detained by enlistment office, his communication devices seized
Call-up notice as revenge: Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office launches case over obstruction of Slidstvo.info journalists' activity
Commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces: Military enlistment office's system not perfect, but insulting its employees is unacceptable
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Saudi Arabia will not attend Peace Summit because of Russia's absence
20:22
Ukrainian athletes win gold and bronze at Diamond League stage in Stockholm
20:18
Russian forces carry out airstrikes in Kharkiv Oblast and undertake unsuccessful assault near Starytsia – General Staff report
19:12
Rolling blackouts possible on 3 June throughout the day in Ukraine
18:54
Coffins saying "French soldiers in Ukraine" left near Eiffel Tower in anti-Ukraine action in Paris
18:46
Ukrainian soldier proposes to his sweetheart after joining Ukraine's Armed Forces to free her from Russian occupation – video
18:44
UK intelligence reveals consequences of detention of "highly competent" Russian general
18:27
Many videos about conflicts between military-age Ukrainians and enlistment offices are Russian PSYOPs – Ukraine's Ground Forces
17:57
Zelenskyy to go to Philippines after Singapore
16:21
Russians damage port infrastructure in Odesa, Ukraine's Navy dismiss Russian reports claiming destruction of Ukrainian vessels
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: