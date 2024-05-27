Editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda joins ranks of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Dmytro Dienkov, editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda, joins the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after being held for almost a day by the staff of a military enlistment office.

Quote: "Friends, thank you very much for your support. I have never felt anything like this before. I'm fine. We have reached an agreement with the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi military enlistment office, and I will soon join the unit I wanted to join before this incident. I'll tell you soon. It's the best option for me."

On the afternoon of 27 May, it became known that staff of the military enlistment office in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast, had been holding the editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda, Dmytro Dienkov, for about a day, preventing him from contacting his family.

It was only after his parents filed a missing person's report with the police that it became clear that Dmytro was being held in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi military enlistment office.

