Ekonomichna Pravda editor-in-chief detained by enlistment office, his communication devices seized

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 27 May 2024, 16:43
Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmytro Dienkov, editor-in-chief of Ekonomichna Pravda, has been held for almost 24 hours now by staff at the military enlistment office in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa Oblast. He has not been permitted to contact relatives.

Source: Sevğil Musaieva, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda

Quote:  "According to our information, Dmytro has been detained and his phone and other communication devices have been confiscated. We had no idea where he was for nearly 24 hours because he had not contacted us. It was only after his parents went to the police and asked them to find him that it became clear that Dmytro was at the military recruitment office in Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky."

Details: In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, lawyers said the actions bear signs of a crime under Art.146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal imprisonment (punishable by up to 10 years in prison). The documents necessary to report these actions to law enforcement are currently being prepared.

Dmytro updated his data in the Reserve+ system and was registered for military service.

In a comment to Suspilne, Iryna Drahan, the spokesperson for the Odesa Oblast Military Enlistment Office, said that they are currently "checking this information".

Update: Around 20:00, a post appeared on Dienkov's Facebook page, where he said that he had "reached an agreement with the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi military enlistment office" and "will soon join the unit I wanted to join before this incident".

