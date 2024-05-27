Explosions ring out in temporarily occupied Luhansk, Russians write about attack – photos, videos

Fire in temporarily occupied Luhansk on the evening of 27 May. Photo: local media

Explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Luhansk on the evening of 27 May, followed by a fire in the city.

Source: Leonid Pasechnik, Russia-appointed head of the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast; ASTRA; local media

Details: The so-called head of Luhansk Oblast said that the city was hit by cluster munitions, which caused a fire.

Advertisement:

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, law enforcement agencies and medics arrived at the scene. Information on the damage and casualties is being established.

Updated: Meanwhile, local residents reported that explosions had occurred near a military aviation school and an aircraft repair plant.

Russian propaganda media reported another attack on Luhansk at around midnight.

У тимчасово окупованому Луганську пролунали вибухи, окупанти пишуть про атаку.

Відео з місцевих пабліків pic.twitter.com/aAppxpb4S7 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 27, 2024

Support UP or become our patron!