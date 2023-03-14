All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses preparations to Reykjavik Council of Europe summit with Iceland's Prime Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 18:58
Zelenskyy discusses preparations to Reykjavik Council of Europe summit with Iceland's Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir in Kyiv. They discussed preparations for the Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy stressed Iceland’s crucial role as the state presiding over the Council of Europe.

The parties discussed the efforts to bring Russia to justice for war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine.

They also discussed the efforts to create a register of damage caused by the Russian aggression, and a comprehensive compensation process. The President's Office noted that these discussions are particularly important now, as preparations are underway for the Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

Zelenskyy and Jakobsdóttir also discussed the implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

They touched upon nuclear security, which Russia is deliberately jeopardising with its attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine and its seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Zelenskyy and Jakobsdóttir agreed that this situation poses an immediate threat of a nuclear disaster far beyond Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Foreign Minister Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir arrived in Ukraine with an official visit on 14 March. They visited the towns of Bucha and Borodianka in Kyiv Oblast, which were liberated from Russian occupation in spring 2022.

The fourth Council of Europe summit will take place in Reykjavik in May 2023. Iceland’s Prime Minister said that President Zelenskyy confirmed that he would take part in the summit, though it is still unclear whether he would attend in person.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News