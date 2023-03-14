All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses preparations to Reykjavik Council of Europe summit with Iceland's Prime Minister

European PravdaTuesday, 14 March 2023, 17:58
Zelenskyy discusses preparations to Reykjavik Council of Europe summit with Iceland's Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir in Kyiv. They discussed preparations for the Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy stressed Iceland’s crucial role as the state presiding over the Council of Europe.

Advertisement:

The parties discussed the efforts to bring Russia to justice for war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine.

They also discussed the efforts to create a register of damage caused by the Russian aggression, and a comprehensive compensation process. The President's Office noted that these discussions are particularly important now, as preparations are underway for the Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

Zelenskyy and Jakobsdóttir also discussed the implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

They touched upon nuclear security, which Russia is deliberately jeopardising with its attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine and its seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Zelenskyy and Jakobsdóttir agreed that this situation poses an immediate threat of a nuclear disaster far beyond Ukraine.

Background: Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Foreign Minister Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir arrived in Ukraine with an official visit on 14 March. They visited the towns of Bucha and Borodianka in Kyiv Oblast, which were liberated from Russian occupation in spring 2022.

The fourth Council of Europe summit will take place in Reykjavik in May 2023. Iceland’s Prime Minister said that President Zelenskyy confirmed that he would take part in the summit, though it is still unclear whether he would attend in person.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: