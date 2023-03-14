Zelenskyy discusses preparations to Reykjavik Council of Europe summit with Iceland's Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir in Kyiv. They discussed preparations for the Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy stressed Iceland’s crucial role as the state presiding over the Council of Europe.

The parties discussed the efforts to bring Russia to justice for war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression committed in Ukraine.

They also discussed the efforts to create a register of damage caused by the Russian aggression, and a comprehensive compensation process. The President's Office noted that these discussions are particularly important now, as preparations are underway for the Summit of Heads of States and Governments of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.

Zelenskyy and Jakobsdóttir also discussed the implementation of Ukraine’s Peace Formula.

They touched upon nuclear security, which Russia is deliberately jeopardising with its attacks on civilian nuclear facilities in Ukraine and its seizure of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Zelenskyy and Jakobsdóttir agreed that this situation poses an immediate threat of a nuclear disaster far beyond Ukraine.

Background: Iceland’s Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir and Foreign Minister Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir arrived in Ukraine with an official visit on 14 March. They visited the towns of Bucha and Borodianka in Kyiv Oblast, which were liberated from Russian occupation in spring 2022.

The fourth Council of Europe summit will take place in Reykjavik in May 2023. Iceland’s Prime Minister said that President Zelenskyy confirmed that he would take part in the summit, though it is still unclear whether he would attend in person.

