Russia deploys 4 missile carriers in Black Sea

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 22:39
Russia has significantly increased the grouping of warships in the Black Sea, putting four missile carriers on combat duty.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook 

Quote: "Against the background of regular air raid warnings and the activity of enemy aviation in the Black Sea, the ship formation has been significantly increased to 17 units.

Despite the strong storm, four missile carriers, one of which is underwater, were put on combat duty. The total firing capacity of the Kalibr [missile carriers] can reach 28."

Details: The Operational Command Pivden (South) stressed that Russian forces continue to look for new tactics "to play with muscles and test our nervous system".

