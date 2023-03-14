All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deploys 4 missile carriers in Black Sea

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 21:39
Russia deploys 4 missile carriers in Black Sea

Russia has significantly increased the grouping of warships in the Black Sea, putting four missile carriers on combat duty.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook 

Quote: "Against the background of regular air raid warnings and the activity of enemy aviation in the Black Sea, the ship formation has been significantly increased to 17 units.

Advertisement:

Despite the strong storm, four missile carriers, one of which is underwater, were put on combat duty. The total firing capacity of the Kalibr [missile carriers] can reach 28."

Details: The Operational Command Pivden (South) stressed that Russian forces continue to look for new tactics "to play with muscles and test our nervous system".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: