All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy honours hundreds of volunteers with awards and receives Ukrainian Hero's chevron from the man's fiancée

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 14 March 2023, 23:06
Zelenskyy honours hundreds of volunteers with awards and receives Ukrainian Hero's chevron from the man's fiancée

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured 363 volunteers with state awards and also received the chevron of a Hero of Ukraine, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, from the man’s fiancée.

Source: Zelenskyy during a video address; press office of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "I had the honour to present state awards to our soldiers and their relatives in honour of the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer: the mother of Ukrainian Hero Oleksandr Matsiievskyi, the father and wife of Ukrainian Hero Taras Bobanych, men and women who defend our country.

Advertisement:

I would like to thank separately for this [holds in his hands – ed.] chevron of Da Vinci, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo, which was handed to me today by Ms Alina Mykhailova, and another chevron that the boys handed over at the ceremony. It is an honour for me. Thank you."

Details: Zelenskyy announced that he had decorated 363 volunteers with Orders, 47 of them posthumously.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: military volunteers
Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
military volunteers
Belarusian volunteer killed at contact zone
Four volunteer soldiers from Kalinoŭski Regiment killed in Ukraine
Lithuanian military volunteer dies after getting wounded in Bakhmut
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: