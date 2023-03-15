Zelenskyy honours hundreds of volunteers with awards and receives Ukrainian Hero's chevron from the man's fiancée

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honoured 363 volunteers with state awards and also received the chevron of a Hero of Ukraine, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, from the man’s fiancée.

Source: Zelenskyy during a video address; press office of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "I had the honour to present state awards to our soldiers and their relatives in honour of the Day of the Ukrainian Volunteer: the mother of Ukrainian Hero Oleksandr Matsiievskyi, the father and wife of Ukrainian Hero Taras Bobanych, men and women who defend our country.

I would like to thank separately for this [holds in his hands – ed.] chevron of Da Vinci, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo, which was handed to me today by Ms Alina Mykhailova, and another chevron that the boys handed over at the ceremony. It is an honour for me. Thank you."

Details: Zelenskyy announced that he had decorated 363 volunteers with Orders, 47 of them posthumously.

