UK estimates Russia's losses in killed and wounded in Ukraine at 450,000

UK agencies have estimated that Russia has lost about 450,000 personnel and over 10,000 armoured vehicles in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: UK Defence Journal, a UK portal specialising in military topics, citing Leo Docherty, Minister for the Armed Forces, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister gave these estimates in response to a question from opposition Labour MP John Healey, who asked for detailed estimates of Russian losses in Ukraine, both in regular forces and private military companies.

"We estimate that approximately 450,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded, and tens of thousands more have already deserted since the start of the conflict," Docherty said.

He added that the number of deaths among mercenaries of Russian private military companies is unknown.

"We also estimate that over 10,000 Russian armoured vehicles, including nearly 3,000 main battle tanks, 109 fixed wing aircraft, 136 helicopters, 346 unmanned aerial vehicles (type not specified – ed.), 23 naval vessels of all classes, and over 1,500 artillery systems of all types have been destroyed, abandoned, or captured by Ukraine since the start of the conflict (war – ed.)," the minister said.

These estimates of Russian personnel losses are close to Ukraine's official estimates, but the figures for most types of equipment differ significantly.

Background:

