Russian forces attack Kurakhove, damaging 8 apartment buildings

Russian invaders attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 14 March, the city was partially left without electricity, and eight apartment buildings were damaged.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired on Kurakhove with artillery. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but eight apartment buildings and a transformer substation were damaged."

Details: According to the head of the oblast military administration, as a result of the artillery shelling, more than 1,000 Kurakhove residents were left without electricity.

The official added that electricity supply will be restored in the city as soon as the security situation allows it.

