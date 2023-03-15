All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Kurakhove, damaging 8 apartment buildings

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 02:39
Russian forces attack Kurakhove, damaging 8 apartment buildings

Russian invaders attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 14 March, the city was partially left without electricity, and eight apartment buildings were damaged.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired on Kurakhove with artillery. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but eight apartment buildings and a transformer substation were damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the head of the oblast military administration, as a result of the artillery shelling, more than 1,000 Kurakhove residents were left without electricity.

The official added that electricity supply will be restored in the city as soon as the security situation allows it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Helicopter crash near Kramatorsk: investigation launched
Invaders shell Sloviansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding another
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
RECENT NEWS
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
All News
Advertisement: