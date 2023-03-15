All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack Kurakhove, damaging 8 apartment buildings

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 March 2023, 03:39
Russian forces attack Kurakhove, damaging 8 apartment buildings

Russian invaders attacked Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 14 March, the city was partially left without electricity, and eight apartment buildings were damaged.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians fired on Kurakhove with artillery. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but eight apartment buildings and a transformer substation were damaged."

Details: According to the head of the oblast military administration, as a result of the artillery shelling, more than 1,000 Kurakhove residents were left without electricity.

The official added that electricity supply will be restored in the city as soon as the security situation allows it.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported

Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act

Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014

Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible

Russian secret services try to gain access to Ukrainian computers

Putin allegedly visits military command post after trip around occupied territories

All News
Donetsk region
Number of injured due to missile attack in Kramatorsk rises to nine people, 25 buildings damaged
Russian forces slightly loosen their grip on Donetsk front – Armed Forces
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: 3 people killed, 14 wounded
RECENT NEWS
17:55
South Africa takes into account warrant for Putin's arrest
16:59
Russians strike building in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: casualties reported
16:44
Belarusian KGB claims they killed foreigner planning terrorist act
16:29
Russian forces strike residential building in Kherson Oblast, injuring woman
16:26
5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk
15:50
Drone without identification marks falls in Tula Oblast, Russia
15:13
Putin reflects on why he did not launch full-scale invasion in 2014
14:51
Former European Commission President states Ukraine's quick accession to EU is impossible
14:11
Russians attack Bakhmut by inertia, suffering heavy losses
13:55
Czech medical volunteer seriously wounded in Donbas
All News